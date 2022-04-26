George Floyd killing: State's probe of Minneapolis police set for Wednesday release

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday will release the results of a nearly two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, a probe launched days after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

The state’s been investigating whether Minneapolis police engage in a pattern or practice of racial discrimination. The review was expected to scrutinize police policies, procedures, training and practices over a 10-year period.

Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said at the time the investigation was announced that she also wanted to examine structural problems within the department. Lucero said then she would seek some quick changes in the department while examining longer-term structural problems.

In June 2020, a judge ordered the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate changes, including a ban on neck restraints and chokeholds and a requirement for the chief to authorize the use of crowd control weapons.

Officers also have a duty to intervene if they see a colleague using unauthorized force.

The Minnesota Human Rights Department is expected to release its report at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The state investigation is separate from a United States Justice Department inquiry that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland launched last year.