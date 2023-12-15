Minneapolis postpones closing Camp Nenookaasi

The city of Minneapolis is postponing the closure of an encampment of unsheltered people in a south Minneapolis neighborhood, according to a city spokesperson.

In a statement to MPR News, Media Relations Specialist Sarah McKenzie said the city is working toward deescalating tensions surrounding the closure of Camp Nenookaasi, an encampment of more than 180 unsheltered people located near the intersection of 23rd Street and 13th Avenue in the East Phillips neighborhood.

The closure was planned for Dec. 19, but McKenzie says the city needs more time to work out a plan with county, state and local social service providers before it can safely close the camp.

“Once we have a plan in place with those partners, the closure will happen because we need to address the ongoing public health and safety issues at the encampment.” stated McKenzie.

Tensions around the closure of the camp have risen over this past week as issues around public safety have grown. This past Tuesday evening, a man was fatally shot inside the encampment.

The city said Helix Health and Housing, a social service agency operated by the Red Lake Nation, has helped to house 45 people from the camp. The city said Helix expects to house an additional 46 people in the coming days.

In early December, the city posted a trespass sign at the camp notifying camp organizers and residents the encampment would be cleared on Dec. 14. Earlier this week, the date changed when the city told camp organizers it would wait an additional five days before closing the camp.

The city did not provide a new date for the postponed closure.