State announces more than $348 million for new and renovated affordable housing

The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency announced Friday its funding selections for 2023.

In total, the state will put more than $348 million toward new or renovated apartments, single and multi-family homes, and manufactured homes.

The chosen developments are across the state, from renovations to a housing complex in Little Earth in Minneapolis to renovated apartments in Grand Marais.

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was at the announcement at Brookview Park in Golden Valley, not far from the apartment building where she grew up.

“We used the Section 8 housing voucher to move into that home when I was just a baby. That’s where we moved,” she said. “And so coming to Brookview, to the ‘ship park,’ as it has been known for generations was a really big deal. And I think it also just sort of illustrates the community here. And making sure that everyone has a safe place to call home. That is part of my story. And I know it is part of so many others, as well.”

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan speaks at the 2023 Minnesota Housing project selection announcement on Friday. The state announced $346 million in housing projects across the state for more than 4,700 housing units. Peter Cox | MPR News

Flanagan said that a quarter of a million families in the state pay more than half of their income on housing.

“That’s a lot of money that isn’t going towards other things like food, clothing, education, medical care. It’s a long list. But today we’re making another important step to ensure that every Minnesotan has a safe and affordable place to call home,” she said. “This announcement means that we’re building dignified homes where people who are homeless today will one day live. It means preserving the homes that we have to make sure that the affordable homes and our communities are safe and high quality for years to come. It means making more opportunities for Minnesotans to buy a home.”

A full list of the projects can be found on the Minnesota Housing website.