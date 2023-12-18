Crews work to rescue several dozen people stranded by shifting ice on Upper Red Lake

Emergency crews worked Sunday night to rescue several dozen people stranded by shifting ice on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota.

Beltrami County officials reported just after 7 p.m. that about 40 to 50 people fishing on the lake were stranded after strong winds caused the ice to break away from shore. Northwest winds gusted in excess of 40 mph in the area on Sunday evening.

At last report first responders were working to get them back to land. There was no immediate update on Monday morning on how the rescue operation went.

It’s not the first time that shifting ice has prompted rescues at Upper Red Lake. Just over a year ago, in November 2022, crews rescued more than 200 people after ice broke away from the lakeshore.

Beltrami County officials in a news release Sunday night noted that the lake “is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people.”

Unusually mild conditions so far this winter across the region have added to the usual unpredictable early-season ice conditions. Find more ice safety guidelines on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.