Plane crashes through ice in Upper Red Lake

A plane landed on Upper Red Lake Tuesday and broke through the ice, a Beltrami County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. The two occupants made it out of the plane and county water responders assisted them to shore.

They were flying in a Cessna 172 Sky Hawk from Grand Rapids to Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing.

“After conducting a flyover, the pilot identified what was believed to be a safe landing area. Upon landing, the absence of snow resulted in the plane having difficulty slowing down,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

A plane landed on Upper Red Lake on Tuesday and broke through the ice. Courtesy photo

The plane slid into the lake during landing. The occupants were brought to an area resort and given dry clothing.

The pilot is responsible for removing the Cessna from the lake, and arrangements have been made to remove it.