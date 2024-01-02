Four injured in crash involving Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis

A Metro Transit bus driver and three passengers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a bus and car collided in northeast Minneapolis.

Metro Transit said the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at the corner of Broadway Street and Third Street Northeast.

A photo taken at the scene by KARE 11 showed that the bus had crashed through a short brick wall topped with an iron fence outside an apartment building.

The photos also show a snapped utility pole on its side near the bus.

The bus crashed near a playground, but no children were there.

Metro Transit says the driver was the only person in the car, and they declined medical treatment.

Further details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.