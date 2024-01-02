How to cut costs, pay down debt and save more money in 2024

the_burtons/Getty Images

Feeling off-track about how you've been handling your money over the past few months?

The new year is a great time to update your budget, says financial counselor Rita Soledad Fernández Paulino of Wealth Para Todos. "You're going to sit down, look at your bank and credit card statements and decide whether that's how you want to continue spending your money."

Financial experts share four actions you can take to help cut costs, pay down debt and save more money.

Create a balanced budget

Many financial experts advise people to allocate their budgets using the 50-30-20 method. Fifty percent of your take-home income should go toward basic living expenses like housing and groceries. Thirty percent should go toward discretionary expenses like entertainment and clothes. Twenty percent should go toward savings and paying down debt.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Cut back on big fixed expenses

If your proportions are out of whack — say, you're spending way too much of your income on basic living expenses — you may need to slash some of your fixed expenses. That's "anything that's the same amount every month, like your rent or mortgage, car insurance, phone bills and utility bills," says Fernández Paulino.

They're also often the biggest expenses in your budget, so cutting back on these items is "going to save you so much more money," said Kristin Wong, author of Get Money: Live the Life You Want, Not Just the Life You Can Afford in a 2019 interview with NPR. "They're harder decisions to make but they give you more bang for your buck."

To save on housing, consider living with a roommate or moving to a cheaper place (although, if you relocate to a place farther away from the city, factor in transportation costs). Or maybe you're paying for something you could negotiate down or shop around for, like car insurance or cell phone service.

Spend less on your 'must haves' ...

Next, identify your variable expenses, says Fernández Paulino. "Those are things you need for your life but vary in cost every month" — like food, gas, electricity and clothing.

Set a target on how much you want to spend on these must-have items — and take action to stay on track. To save on food, eat out less. Check your grocery store for coupons and discounts. Try meal prepping, which allows you to buy food in bulk for a lower cost. To save on clothes, buy second-hand or mend your existing garments.

... and your 'nice-to-haves'

Now take a look at how you spend your money on discretionary expenses and create a budget for those items. These are purchases that are desirable but unnecessary, such as streaming TV subscriptions, gifts or vacations.

You can save on entertainment by borrowing books, video games, movies and more from your local library.

To avoid the temptation of impulse shopping, make yourself a "buy list," financial planner Paco de Leon told NPR in 2022. Put the items you desire on a list. After a predetermined time (like a week or a month), if you still want that thing and it fits into your budget, go ahead and buy it.

You can also use categories to keep your priorities straight, said personal finance educator Tiffany Aliche in a 2020 interview with NPR. Before you make a purchase, ask yourself: do you "need it, love it, like it or want it?" Make sure the item you're buying is something you need — or something you know will bring you lasting joy.

Make a plan to pay down debt

Set aside enough money in your budget every month to pay your minimum debt payments, says Fernández Paulino. "That's your minimum credit card, student loan and car payments."

However, if you find yourself with extra money in your checking account, this might be the perfect time to start paying off those credit card balances or other debt. "That's going to require you to send in more than just your minimum payments," says Fernández Paulino. "So create a plan."

Financial experts share a couple of different ways to do this.

Avalanche method: Pay off your debts with the highest interest rates first, keeping up with minimum monthly payments on the others at the same time. This approach helps you have less total debt to pay off over time.

Snowball method: Make a list of debts from smallest to largest. Pay off the smallest debt, and boom! You get a win. That progress should energize you to keep going, like a snowball rolling down a mountainside.

Save for the unexpected ... and the expected

Make sure you have enough money in your savings account for emergencies, says Fernández Paulino. This is what you will spend "if your tires go out or you have a family member who needs a flight back home."

Save at least three months' worth of your monthly expenses, says Fernández Paulino. "Add up your fixed and variable expenses and your debt payments. Let's say that's $2,000. Then save at least three months of that, which would be $6,000."

You'll also want to save for "upcoming planned expenses," she adds. "We know every year there's going to be birthdays, anniversaries, travel. So save little by little every month."

Increase your cash flow

If you are having trouble saving for an emergency fund, consider "increasing your income so you have more money available to you," she adds. That might mean looking for a higher paying job, or starting a side hustle: tutoring, babysitting, teaching piano or making jewelry. "Look at the skills you have that you can monetize so you have the extra cash flow." Don't forget to pay yourself fairly -- and consider how that income will affect your taxes.

Put those funds in a high-yield savings account with interest rates between four and five percent. These higher interest rates allow your money to grow even faster due to compound interest. If your current bank isn't helping you grow your savings, consider other options.

Check in on your investments

Once a year, check in on your investment accounts, like 401(k)s, Roth IRAs and brokerage accounts to make sure they're on track. Look at your:

Monthly contribution: If you have a 401(k), see what you're contributing per month or paycheck. Maybe you've gotten a raise since you set up the plan; consider increasing your contributions.

Expense ratio: Make sure you're investing in funds with lower expense ratios. "The lower the expense ratios, the less fees" you have to pay, said Fernández Paulino in a Life Kit interview earlier this year. You'll find those listed for individual funds under the term "expense ratio."

Rate of return: That's how much money you're earning on your investments. You can find your rate of return on your account statement or through the online portal for your brokerage firm.

Fernández Paulino says to compare your rate of return to that of the S&P 500, which is a stock market index made up of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

If your investments are doing about the same as the S&P 500, Fernández Paulino says you're probably in a good position. If not, you'll want to rebalance your portfolio.

The audio portion of this episode was produced by Audrey Nguyen. The digital story was written by Malaka Gharib and edited by Audrey Nguyen and Meghan Keane. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.