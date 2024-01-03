Minnesota wins 3-2 over Boston at first Professional Women's Hockey League game
Minnesota began its inaugural season in the Professional Women’s Hockey League with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night against Boston at Tsongas Center in Massachusetts.
The Minnesota team will host Montreal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center, where most tickets have already sold, according to Ticketmaster.
Fans can also find games on Bally Sports North and YouTube.
Like the rest of its Professional Women’s Hockey League counterparts, Minnesota’s team doesn’t have a name yet. (The Athletic reports a trademark for the name Minnesota Superior was filed in October. But new teams often file trademark applications for multiple names.)
There are 21 Minnesotans playing in the league, with 13 of them playing for their home team. Minnesota also has five players from the 2022 silver medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.
Minnesota will play 24 games in 2024: seven more games in January, six in February, five in March, three in April and two in May, with the possibility of playoffs after the regular season.
2024 PWHL Minnesota regular season schedule at Xcel Energy Center
All schedule dates and times are subject to change.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Toronto at Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Saturday, March 16, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Saturday, April 27, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
