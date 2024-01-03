Sports

Minnesota wins 3-2 over Boston at first Professional Women's Hockey League game

Amy Felegy and MPR News Staff
Hockey players skate on a rink
Players run through drills during a Minnesota Professional Women's Hockey League preseason practice on Dec. 31, 2023 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Nicole Neri for MPR News 2023

Minnesota began its inaugural season in the Professional Women’s Hockey League with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night against Boston at Tsongas Center in Massachusetts.

The Minnesota team will host Montreal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center, where most tickets have already sold, according to Ticketmaster.

Fans can also find games on Bally Sports North and YouTube.

Like the rest of its Professional Women’s Hockey League counterparts, Minnesota’s team doesn’t have a name yet. (The Athletic reports a trademark for the name Minnesota Superior was filed in October. But new teams often file trademark applications for multiple names.)

There are 21 Minnesotans playing in the league, with 13 of them playing for their home team. Minnesota also has five players from the 2022 silver medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

PWHL Taking Shape Hockey
Then-Team USA Taylor Heise (27) with teammates after the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match against Japan in Herning, Denmark, on Aug. 25, 2022. Heise made Minnesota's first goal Wednesday night.
Bo Amstrup | Ritzau Scanpix via AP 2022

Minnesota will play 24 games in 2024: seven more games in January, six in February, five in March, three in April and two in May, with the possibility of playoffs after the regular season.

2024 PWHL Minnesota regular season schedule at Xcel Energy Center

All schedule dates and times are subject to change.

  • Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota

  • Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Toronto at Minnesota

  • Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota

  • Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota

  • Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota

  • Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota

  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota

  • Saturday, March 16, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota

  • Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota

  • Saturday, April 27, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota

