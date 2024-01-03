Professional women’s hockey returns to Minnesota this week
Updated: 6 a.m.
Like the rest of its Professional Women’s Hockey League counterparts, Minnesota’s team doesn’t have a name yet. But its roster is filled with big names who are ready to hit the ice for their inaugural game Wednesday night in Boston.
The entire league — made up of three U.S. teams and three Canadian teams — is brand new and garnering a lot of excitement because of what it means for women’s sports.
“We wanted for a league, something that everyone could do full time and that little girls could see and dream and know that it would be there,” said Minnesota player and former Gopher and Olympian Lee Stecklein at a New Year’s Eve practice.
“I think so many careers over the years have been maybe cut a little short. You never get to see everyone’s full potential. So we have a really skilled and talented group here and I’m excited for us all to keep reaching our new potential together.”
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!
While there have been professional women’s hockey leagues in the past, they’ve often faced shaky financial footing, leading to leagues ending or merging. Now, Stecklein and her colleagues have a solid foundation.
This new league has the financial backing of Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and his wife, Kimbra. The Associated Press reports the couple has committed to putting money down to finance the league and a union contract with players for the next seven years. Tennis icon Billie Jean King is helping to run the league.
It boasts several players from the state of hockey. There are 21 Minnesotans playing, with 13 of them playing for their home team. Minnesota also has five players from the 2022 silver medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.
Each will play 24 games this season. Minnesota will play eight games in January, six in February, five in March, three in April and two in May, with the possibility of playoffs after the regular season.
So far, there’s a good indication fans will show up.
According to Ticketmaster, most tickets have sold for Saturday’s home opener. The Minnesota Team will host Montreal at 2:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
But fans can also find games on Bally Sports North and YouTube.
The puck drop for Wednesday’s season opener in Boston is set for 6 p.m. central time.
As for the timing of a team name announcement, it’s still a mystery. We have an idea of what it might be; The Athletic reports a trademark for the name Minnesota Superior was filed in October. But new teams often file trademark applications for multiple names.
2024 PWHL Minnesota regular season schedule at Xcel Energy Center
All schedule dates and times are subject to change.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Toronto at Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Saturday, March 16, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Saturday, April 27, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota