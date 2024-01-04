One of seven people pulled from burning home in St. Paul dies from injuries

St. Paul fire officials say one of the seven people pulled unconscious from a house fire early Wednesday has died.

Fire crews had rescued six children and an adult from the early morning fire at a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.

In the update issued Thursday, the St. Paul Fire Department did not provide further information on the victim. An online fundraiser for the family identified the person who died as one of the children, the family’s oldest daughter.

Authorities said the home had working smoke detectors, but the location of the fire in proximity to the bedrooms may have impeded the family from escaping.

St. Paul fire officials said the fire remains under investigation, but appears to have been accidental in nature.

Regions Hospital issued a statement late Wednesday, on behalf of the family. Family members said they wanted to “thank the St. Paul Fire Department and other first responders for their selfless and brave efforts.”