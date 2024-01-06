One dead after ATV breaks through ice on northern Minnesota lake

A man died and another was injured when their ATV broke through the ice Friday morning on a northern Minnesota lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 11 a.m. on Pike Bay, near the city of Cass Lake.

Authorities said the driver of the ATV, an 82-year-old Bemidji man, “was pulled from the water by witnesses who were fishing in the area. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated by individuals that were on the ice in the area. Deputies arrived at the location, assisted in getting the individual to a safer area, and continued with lifesaving efforts.”

The man was transported by airboat to an ambulance, and taken to a hospital in Cass Lake where he later died.

The passenger on the ATV also went into the water and was treated at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The names of those involved have not been released.

In a news release on the incident, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said ice conditions in the area remain “extremely unsafe.”

“Even though we have experienced colder weather this week, ice conditions still remain very unstable and poor,” Welk said. “Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when traveling on the ice.”

To the north, a vehicle ban remains in place for Upper Red Lake amid shifting ice conditions there. The restrictions were put in place after more than a half-dozen rescue operations so far this winter. Authorities plan to re-assess ice conditions on Monday.