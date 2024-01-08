Cloquet police say 3 people dead after 'active shooter' report

Authorities say three people are dead after a report of an active shooter that put the area around a Super 8 motel on a shelter-in-place order.

Police believe one of the deceased killed the other two, based on the hotel’s surveillance camera footage.

A press release posted to the Cloquet Police Department’s Facebook page said a motel employee called 911 at 6:30 p.m. to say it appeared another employee had been attacked. Police found a 22-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She later died at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police then found a man, 35, dead of a gunshot wound in a car in the hotel’s parking lot.

Investigators later discovered a 32-year-old man “outside on the hotel property who was deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to him,” according to the statement.

Cloquet police say they are awaiting notification of next of kin before releasing the names of the deceased. They say they do not yet know a motive or how the three people were connected to each other. But they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Earlier in the evening, police told residents in the Big Lake Road and Highway 33 area to shelter in place due to an active shooter, and told others to stay out of the area.

At around 8 p.m., Cloquet police said the area was “secured.” About 30 minutes later, police lifted the shelter in place order.