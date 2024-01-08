Monday's snow is the start of an active winter weather week

While significantly delayed, real winter weather is breaking into Minnesota this week. We have three separate chances of snowfall and frigid air coming by late in the week into the weekend.

Monday into Tuesday brings the first of three snowfalls this week

The first of a few rounds of snow develops Monday into early Tuesday. Snow showers are already going in southwest Minnesota and will expand north and east through the day, wrapping up early Tuesday. We’ll see scattered snow showers in central and southeast Minnesota becoming more steady overnight Monday night.

Forecast precipitation 9 a.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Winter storm warnings are posted through early Tuesday in southwest and southeast Minnesota. Winter weather advisories are posted elsewhere in southwest and south central Minnesota.

Winter storm causes tough travel Prompts school closures in parts of Minnesota

Winter storm warnings and watches, winter weather advisories through Tuesday morning National Weather Service

The heaviest snow with this first snowfall will fall in the winter storm warned areas where more than a half-foot of snow will fall. Totals will be lighter north and east.

Forecast snowfall Monday into Tuesday National Weather Service

Another round of snow is possible Wednesday into early Thursday and again Friday into Friday night. Each day this week will see snow fall somewhere in the state.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Saturday European Centre for Medium range Weather Forecasting via pivotal weather

After the snow, frigid air is on its way

The snow is setting the stage for frigid air by week’s end. Temperatures will remain relatively mild through mid week. Highs Monday will be near freezing in southern Minnesota.

Forecast highs Monday National Weather Service

By Thursday night western Minnesota will see overnight lows slip below zero.

Forecast lows Thursday night National Weather Service

Saturday night and Sunday nights look to be the coldest when overnight lows will be subzero statewide.

Forecast lows Saturday night National Weather Service

The subzero readings will come about a month later than normal in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota.

Wind chill values early Sunday will range from 15 to 30 below zero for the first time this season.

Forecast wind chills early Sunday National Weather Service

Highs Sunday will be just in the single digits.

Forecast highs Sunday National Weather Service

Send us your fresh snow photos! Let us know who took the photo and where it was taken in an email to tell@mpr.org.