Winter storm causes tough travel, prompts school closures in parts of Minnesota

After a historically slow start to winter across much of the region, swaths of Minnesota and neighboring states will see heavy snow over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service reported that parts of southwest Minnesota may see more than a half-foot of snow by Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is also possible from later Monday through early Wednesday in southeast Minnesota.

Snow was already falling early Monday in southwest Minnesota, where the state Department of Transportation was reporting icy roads. That included Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and the South Dakota border.

School closings, delays

The heavy snow falling — with more in the forecast — prompted some southwest Minnesota school districts to change plans for Monday.

Several districts moved to online learning Monday, including Adrian, Canby, Luverne, Milroy, Minneota, Tracy and Worthington.

Other districts canceled school Monday, including Lake Benton, Lynd, Pipestone and Red Rock Central.

All Minnesota West Community and Technical College campuses are opening late, at 10 a.m.

Heavy snow in South Dakota

To the west in South Dakota, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls had received more than a half-foot of snow by 6 a.m. Monday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office advised no travel in the area.

“Please be aware if you travel and become stranded it may take an extended amount of time to reach you due to the heavy snowfall,” the sheriff’s office reported.

Watches, warnings in effect

Winter storm warnings are in effect through Tuesday morning for southwest Minnesota and much of eastern South Dakota.

Winter storm watches and warnings go into effect late Monday through early Wednesday in southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

Winter weather advisories are in effect elsewhere in southern and west-central Minnesota. There’s also an advisory in place for the North Shore from noon Monday through noon Tuesday, for the potential of up to a half-foot of lake-effect snow.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: