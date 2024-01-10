Upper Sioux Agency State Park will close in February, according to DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it will close Upper Sioux Agency State Park in February.

The closure of the southwest Minnesota park near Granite Falls is part of a previously announced plan to transfer the property to the nearby Upper Sioux Community.

The tribal community had pushed for the land transfer for years.

The land where the park is located “is the site of starvation and death of Dakota people during the summer of 1862, when the U.S. government failed to provide food promised to the Dakota by treaty,” the DNR said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Legislature, in its session last year, directed the DNR to complete the land transfer.

“We look forward to returning this land to the Upper Sioux Community, as continuing to operate it as a recreational use site is inconsistent with its unique and profound history,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a news release. “We also understand how important access to public lands and outdoor recreation are to Minnesotans. (The) DNR is committed to ensuring high-quality recreation opportunities are available within the Minnesota River Valley, and we will continue to collaborate with the public and partners to expand and improve outdoor recreation options in the area.”

The DNR said the park will remain open to the public until 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, with the closure taking effect on Feb. 16.

“Once closed, there will be no public access to the park, and no services will be available. Gates will be closed, facilities including restrooms will be locked, informational and wayfinding signs will be removed, and trails will not be maintained,” the DNR said.