One dead, three injured after vehicles break through ice on Minnesota lakes

While Minnesota will see subzero temperatures over the next few days, ice conditions remain dangerous on many lakes across the state.

One man died and three other people were injured in recent days, in three separate incidents of vehicles breaking through ice on Minnesota lakes.

Mille Lacs County

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said an 80-year-old man died after his truck broke through the ice Friday morning along the eastern shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

Authorities said a 911 caller reported finding a place where a truck had gone through the ice. The caller recovered a man’s body from the water; the man had been wearing a flotation device.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Richard Gadbois of Isle.

Authorities said there was about 6 inches of ice in the area. The DNR says more than 13 inches of ice is needed to support a medium-size pickup.

Benton County

Also on Friday morning, in Benton County, a 16-year-old boy was treated for hypothermia after his snowmobile broke through the ice on Little Rock Lake.

A 911 caller reported seeing a snowmobile go through the ice and the operator climb back onto the ice. The teen was able to reach a fish house, and an angler transported him to the St. Regis lake access.

“Deputies learned that about one-half mile from shore, the boy observed open water lying ahead of his path. The boy attempted to stop his snowmobile but was unable to avoid falling into the open water,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

“Even with the drop in temperatures over the last several days, thin ice and open water exists on significant portions of Little Rock Lake and other area lakes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone venturing onto the ice should exercise extreme caution, use appropriate tools to test ice thickness, and have handy self-rescue or floatation devices.

Beltrami County

And on Thursday evening in Beltrami County, two men were rescued after their UTV broke through ice a mile from the southeast shore of Upper Red Lake. Temperatures were near zero at the time.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said the men, both 67 years old, were wearing buoyant ice suits that kept them afloat, and bystanders used a rope to get the men out of the water.

One of the men was treated at the scene and released; the other was taken to a Bemidji hospital for treatment of hypothermia and a broken hand.

“While ice conditions have improved with colder weather, ice remains inconsistent in areas,” the sheriff’s office said. “Always check with local experts such as guides, resorts and bait shops before going on the ice. Check ice thickness frequently. It is recommended to remain in areas that have been checked.”

The area where the UTV broke through has now been marked, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office had restricted vehicle access to Upper Red Lake on Dec. 30, after more than a half-dozen incidents in which authorities had to rescue people who became stranded or broke through the ice. That ban was lifted on Wednesday morning.

In both the Benton and Beltrami county incidents, officials said arrangements are being made to remove the vehicles from the water.