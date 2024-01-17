Boil water advisory issued for western Minnesota city

A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Raymond in western Minnesota.

According to an alert from Kandiyohi County, there was a loss of pressure in the water system — and that might have allowed bacterial contamination to happen.

The alert did not say what caused the loss of pressure.

Raymond residents are advised to boil water or stick to bottled water for drinking for humans and pets, as well as washing dishes, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice.

Showering and bathing is still safe, according to the county’s alert. The water is also safe for laundry, washing hands and watering plants.

The advisory went into effect on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Department of Health is testing the system for contamination, and the county said it will issue another update when the tap water is safe to use again.