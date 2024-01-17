Minnesota company illegally fired woman because she was pregnant

A Minnesota company violated a woman’s civil rights when it fired her after learning she was pregnant, according to a state Department of Human Rights investigation.

Investigators found that Pet Ranch in Blaine hired Hannah Grell as a sales associate in September 2022.

While Grell was meeting with a manager to get a uniform and work schedule, she told the manager she was pregnant.

About an hour later she was fired by voicemail and text.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigators determined Grell was fired because she was pregnant. They also found the company had no anti-discrimination policies in place for pregnant employees.

“This was blatant pregnancy discrimination,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. “Hannah had already collected her uniform and gotten her shifts when she was fired. What should have been a happy start to a new job changed quickly because of discrimination.”

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero Courtesy image 2020

Under Minnesota law an employee is not required to tell an employer they are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. An employer cannot ask a current or potential employee about pregnancy or pregnancy plans.

Pregnancy discrimination can include denying a temporary reasonable accommodation to a pregnant employee. Firing or denying a promotion to an employee based on the employee’s pregnancy is also illegal.

Under the settlement with the Department of Human Rights, Pet Ranch must create and enforce anti-discrimination policies and train employees on how to create an inclusive workplace. Grell will receive approximately $22,000 in compensation from Pet Ranch.

The Department of Human Rights will monitor the company’s compliance for three years.