Native American Heritage hockey mask now in collection at Minnesota Historical Society

A custom goalie mask worn by a Minnesota Wild goaltender in warmups before a game earlier this season — in defiance of an NHL edict — is now in a collection at the Minnesota Historical Society.

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury wore a mask designed by Mdewakanton Dakota artist Cole Redhorse Taylor during warmups at the Wild’s Native American Heritage Night in November.

The NHL bars players from wearing specialty jerseys or masks for theme nights.

Fleury wanted to honor his wife, who is Indigenous, at the November game — and offered to pay a fine so he could wear the mask.

Fleury’s agent told the Associated Press at the time that the NHL also threatened to levy an additional fine against the team.

Fleury went ahead and wore the mask during warmups anyway, but did not play in the game. ESPN reported after the game that no punishment was expected for Fleury or the Wild.

The historical society purchased the mask at auction for $35,100, with money going to the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center.

“This mask is at the intersection of contemporary Native arts, sports memorabilia, and current discourses on the tension between sports and politics,” Angelica Maier, curator of 3D objects at the historical society, said in a news release. “Bringing the mask into the MNHS collections will further our ongoing effort to bring forward, tell, and preserve Minnesota’s stories.”

Redhorse Taylor was a Native American-Artist-in-Residence at the historical society in 2014.

Fleury met with a team from the historical society to give them the mask and a signed Native American Heritage jersey on Wednesday.