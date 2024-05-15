Police: ‘Complex investigation’ continues into death of Minnesota native during hockey game

Authorities in England say bail has been extended for a man arrested in connection with the death of a Minnesota native during a professional hockey game last fall.

That’s what police call a “complex investigation” continues into the death of Adam Johnson.

The Hibbing native, who was playing for the Nottingham Panthers, was cut by an opposing player’s skate blade during a game on Oct. 28 in Sheffield, England.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a man in November on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later released on bail.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Police have not identified the man, or elaborated on the basis for possible charges. No charges have been filed in the case.

In an update Tuesday, police said that the man’s bail has been extended through June 26.

“Adam’s loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds” as the investigation continues, South Yorkshire Police said in Tuesday’s update.

Before playing overseas, Johnson, 29, played high school hockey for Hibbing and college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth. He also appeared in NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson’s death has sparked wide-ranging conversations about hockey safety, with some teams and leagues moving to require the use of neck guards.