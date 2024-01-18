Shakopee High School hockey player dies from injuries after December car crash

A Shakopee High School hockey player died Tuesday from injuries she received in a December car crash.

Teenager Mikayla McCarvel was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash, which happened in Shakopee the day after Christmas. The family announced her death via the CaringBridge website, saying her life was “filled with endless adventure.”

“It was hard to keep up with all the things she wanted to do next. She was never one to shy away from something new for fear of failure or embarrassment. To best honor her — go try something new … find that new adventure,” the post said.

The family said she was “able to grant several prayers of other families” by being an organ donor.

There will be a fundraiser for the McCarvel family at Thursday’s Shakopee High School girls varsity hockey game.