Don’t worry, Minnesota’s humorous highway safety signs aren’t going anywhere

New federal guidelines for traffic control go into effect Thursday and among them are advice against quirky or humorous traffic safety messages on highways. However, Minnesota officials do not expect to get rid of their popular traffic safety messages.

Last month, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration released a 1,100-page manual detailing changes intended to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and road users. Called the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, or MUTCD, it was last updated in 2009.

Officials said electronic signs that have “obscure meanings” like pop culture references or that are intended to be humorous should be avoided because they might be confusing or distracting for drivers.

The manual says traffic safety messages should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear” and should be part of a coordinated safety campaign that includes other forms of media. Such messages should also be relevant to road users in the area (e.g. bus stop safety messages shouldn’t be on highways).

The priority is on maintaining “respect” for electronic signs, whose main use is to convey important information such as warning drivers of crashes ahead adverse weather conditions and traffic delays. The manual details how overexposure to messaging can result in diminished responsiveness from drivers.

States are required to adopt the changes within two years.

Signs from the "Message Monday" traffic safety campaign by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in partnership with Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Minnesota is among many states across the country with creative signage, sharing messages across the state with its “Message Monday” campaign since 2016.

“Make it to the end zone. Plan a sober ride” reads one sign from around the 2020 Super Bowl. Other examples include “Off to the lake? Please drive sober for goodness sake” and “Drink & drive? Meet police and see new bars.”

Similar signs in New Jersey were removed after the Federal Highway Administration ruled in 2022 that such signs are too distracting, but reappeared last year after the New Jersey Department of Transportation decided to be “mindful” and “not too edgy,” according to a local TV station.

News outlets reported this week that funny signs were being banned, drawing concerns the fun would go away, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation — or MnDOT — says those fears are unfounded.

"MnDOT is aware of the new federal guidelines, and we do not anticipate they will change the way MnDOT shares creative highway safety messages with the public that helps improve safety on our Minnesota roadways," said MnDOT spokesperson Anne Meyer in a statement Tuesday.

“We believe these messages are an important part of improving the culture of traffic safety in Minnesota, and why we will continue our Message Monday campaign,” she added via email on Wednesday.

Meyer said like the national guidelines, Minnesota’s standard practice already ensures that traffic control messages — displaying real-time messages about traffic conditions or traffic advisories — have priority over traffic safety campaign messages.

Meyer said the federal guidance allows states the flexibility to exercise their own judgement in creating messages that will help improve road safety.

To MnDOT’s credit, that’s what the feds have to say, too.

“The Federal Highway Administration supports the use of changeable message signs for traffic safety campaigns that are meant to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” reads a statement emailed Wednesday.

It clarified the new manual does not ban humor or pop culture references, it only recommends avoiding language that may confuse or distract drivers.

“State and local agencies are expected to use good judgment based on MUTCD longstanding principles for message signs that call for them to fulfill a need; command attention; convey a clear, simple message; command respect; and provide adequate time for proper response,” it continues.

People can submit ideas for MnDOT road signs at dot.state.mn.us/information/message-monday.html.