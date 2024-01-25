As '24 race crystalizes, Biden drops by must-have states to tout signature law

President Joe Biden’s stop Thursday at the foot of a vital river bridge gives him a chance to remind people how a major infrastructure law approved early in his term is designed to make travel safer and simpler.

But the Twin Ports drop-in — he arrives in Duluth but quickly heads to Wisconsin for the event at a waterfront brewery — also brings him to turf he won in 2020, where he has a pair of Democratic governors politically aligned with him and that are places he can’t afford to see his standing slip in this reelection year.

In an election year, there are seldom coincidental White House trips. All have meaning, from the locale to the message. And this one is about demonstrating the $1.2 trillion infrastructure finance plan is going into projects long held back by high price tags or limited investment.

The U.S. Department of Transportation plans to put $1 billion toward replacing the aging John. A Blatnik Memorial Bridge, the key artery connecting Superior and Duluth. Minnesota and Wisconsin would each kick in $400 million for the megaproject that could begin in 2025.

“Those are the things people care about, creating jobs,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on MSNBC on Wednesday. He added, “Coming and announcing a bridge project, the largest one we’ve seen in the northland in history, those are exciting things.”

Biden has made a stop near the bridge before. In a March 2022 visit. Biden shook hands with workers in hard hats and neon vests who assembled near the base of the bridge. It has become too corroded for heavy trucks, which complicates movement of goods.

The bridge is also used by 33,000 vehicles per day, linking the Twin Ports via Interstate 535 and U.S. Highway 53. At 8,000 feet, it’s the second longest bridge in Minnesota, and third longest in Wisconsin.

“So it’s a really important day for him, a full circle moment in terms of bringing the resources to Wisconsin to make sure that this bridge, this vital economic corridor that serves both states, that this continue to be operable in the future,” Olivia Dalton, White House principal deputy press secretary, told MPR News ahead of the visit.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., celebrated the Blatnik funding along with others in the Minnesota congressional delegation. Stauber voted against the infrastructure proposal in 2021, but said he continues to seek ways to steer money from it to the region.

“It was a really good bipartisan effort to secure that funding,” Stauber told MPR News this week. “In any legislation, there are always things you disagree with. And there were many things that I disagreed with in the bill. However, now that the bill has become law, I am going to advocate with ever fiber in my body to make sure these projects get the funding they deserve.”

Both states have 10 electoral college votes. Minnesota’s have gone to Democratic candidates in every race since 1976. Wisconsin’s have flipped between Democrats and Republicans in recent cycles, going for Biden in 2020 after landing with former President Donald Trump in 2016.