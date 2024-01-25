Court approves sales of Crossroads Center in St. Cloud

A Stearns County judge has approved the sale of Crossroads Center in St. Cloud to a Delaware company.

Crossroads bills itself as the largest regional shopping mall in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities. Like other malls, it has struggled financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from online shopping.

Last year, U.S. Bank Trust Co. filed a lawsuit against St. Cloud Mall LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield Properties of New York, claiming it hadn’t made payments on its $84 million mortgage since August 2020.

The court appointed a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, Trigild, to act as a receiver, and authorized it to market and sell the property.

According to a judgment filed in Stearns County District Court, Trigild agreed to sell the property to Delaware-based Contrarian Crossroads LLC, which will assume the debt. Judge Laura Moehrle approved the sale Jan. 12.

There’s been no word yet on any potential changes coming to the mall, which remains open.

Crossroads opened in 1966 on St. Cloud’s Division Street. Its anchor stores include JCPenney, Macy’s, Target and Scheels.