Icy roads, dense fog prompting school closures and delays

Icy roads across parts of central and northern Minnesota Thursday morning have prompted some school districts to delay the start of classes.

A dense fog advisory continues until noon Thursday for most of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Worthington, Mankato and Rochester.

The National Weather Service has reported visibilities of a quarter-mile or less across the region this morning.

There’s also fog in northern Minnesota — along with some patchy freezing drizzle.

Districts starting 2 hours late this morning include Dassel-Cokato, Esko, Grand Rapids, Hermantown, Litchfield, Paynesville, Pequot Lakes and Proctor.

There are no reports of widespread school delays in the Twin Cities. There’s dense fog in the metro area but temperatures are generally a few degrees above freezing.

A woman negotiates an icy sidewalk in St. Paul. Matt Sepic | MPR News 2019

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.