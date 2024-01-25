Minneapolis City Council passes cease-fire resolution for Israel-Hamas war

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The resolution passed on a 9-3 vote with one abstention, after more than an hour of discussion and debate among council members and Mayor Jacob Frey. An alternative ceasefire resolution offered by Council Member Linea Palmisano was voted down.

Council Members Aurin Chowdhury, Aisha Chughtai, Robin Wonsley, Elliott Payne, Jason Chavez, Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Andrea Jenkins and Katie Cashman voted for the resolution.

Minneapolis city council member Robin Wonsley rebukes council member Linea Palmisano after the latter brought a new, separate cease-fire resolution to the council during a meeting on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Palmisano along with Council Members Michael Rainville and LaTrisha Vetaw voted against the resolution. Council Member Emily Koski abstained.

The original resolution that passed Thursday — after being advanced by the city council convened as a committee by the same vote margin on Tuesday — calls for an immediate and permanent cease-fire; humanitarian aid; an end to U.S. military funding to Israel; and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli military prisons.

The resolution is a symbolic move, which supporters hope will add pressure to state and federal lawmakers. Minneapolis joins several other major U.S. cities that have passed cease-fire resolutions, including San Francisco, Atlanta and Detroit. A similar resolution is under consideration in Chicago.

Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley greets pro-Palestine supporters after the city council voted to pass a cease-fire resolution on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Since the council raised the issue earlier this month, it’s sparked heated debates and brought crowds to meetings. Supporters and opponents brought signs and banners to Tuesday’s committee meeting.

The mayor’s office said in a statement earlier this week that he’ll be reviewing his options on the resolution. Nine votes would be enough to override a veto from the mayor.

“The Council had an opportunity to support a unifying resolution calling for peace, a two-state solution, return of hostages, and cease-fire,” according to the statement from Frey’s office on Tuesday. “Instead, the language advanced today was one-sided and divisive.”

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters fill the city council chambers as the council votes on a cease-fire resolution on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.