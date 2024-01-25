Montreal moves into the top spot in the PWHL standings with 2-1 win over Minnesota

Laura Stacey scored in the first period, Tereza Vanišová added the go-ahead goal in the third and Montreal beat Minnesota 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Montreal (4-1-1-1) moved past Minnesota in the league standings, after avenging a 3-0 defeat in St. Paul on Jan. 6. Minnesota (4-1-1-0) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Montreal opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period as Stacey scored on a deflected shot for her third goal of the season.

Michela Cava tied it at 1-all at the 11:51 mark of the second period by knocking home a rebound for her first PWHL goal.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Montreal went ahead with 6:06 left in the third on a rebound shot by Vanišová, who had just been in the box for a tripping call. It was her first goal of the season, to go with five assists.

Montreal goalkeeper Elaine Chuli made 41 saves for her second win this season. Nicole Hensley made 19 saves for Minnesota.

It was the second meeting of the season between the teams. Grace Zumwinkle scored the first hat trick in the PWHL as Minnesota blanked Montreal in front of a record crowd of 13,316 at Xcel Energy Center.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

Minnesota: Plays at Boston on Saturday.