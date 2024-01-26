Interstate 94 closures planned this weekend in eastern Twin Cities metro

Drivers in the eastern Twin Cities metro this weekend should take note: Interstate 94 will be closed overnight in both directions in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood.

It’s part of the construction project for Metro Transit’s Gold Line bus rapid transit project.

I-94 will be closed from midnight Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from midnight Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Westbound I-94 will be closed between Interstate 694 to Interstate 35E, and eastbound 94 will be closed from U.S. Highway 10 to I-694.

Traffic will be detoured using I-694 and I-35E.

The bus rapid transit line, when completed, will connect stops along a 10-mile corridor between downtown St. Paul and Woodbury. It’s expected to open in 2025.