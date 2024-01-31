Juvenile struck, killed by Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park

A juvenile was struck and killed by a Metro Transit bus on Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

Metro Transit reported it happened just before 6 a.m. on County Road 81 near West Broadway, just north of Interstate 94.

Brooklyn Park police said it appears the juvenile male victim was standing in the roadway when he was hit. He died at the scene. Authorities have not released his name or age, or other details about the circumstances of the crash.

Police said the bus driver is cooperating with investigators. The driver has been placed on standard administrative leave. Metro Transit said they will undergo drug and alcohol testing, which is also standard policy.

There was no one else on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Metro Transit police are being assisted by the State Patrol in the crash investigation.