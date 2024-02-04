BCA: Man with knife shot, officer injured in altercation in Willmar
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a police officer reportedly shot a man in Willmar Sunday morning.
Early reports say the man was threatening people with a knife. During an altercation the man was hit with multiple gunshot wounds, and later flown to a trauma center. The officer involved suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
