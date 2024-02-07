Christie's sinks career-high 5 3s as Minnesota moves closer to top of Big Ten beating Michigan State
Freshman Cam Christie recorded 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Dawson Garcia scored 10 points and Minnesota beat Michigan State for the first time since 2021 sinking the Spartans 59-56 on Tuesday night.
The Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5) have won three straight after a four-game skid and have moved into a fourth-place tie with Northwestern — who they've beaten — in the Big Ten.
Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins added 16. Michigan entered averaging 75 points per game.
Garcia's 3-pointer with 1:27 left ended a tie at 52 and Minnesota led the remainder. After the teams traded possessions and missed baskets, Elijah Hawkins fouled Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard on a 3 attempt with 20 seconds left. Hoggard made the first two, missed the third, and forced to foul, Michigan State's Carson Cooper wrapped up Christie who made two free throws for a 57-54 advantage. Hoggard missed a two-point shot attempt with 10 seconds left and Hawkins made two foul shots to seal it.
Michigan led 45-36 after Tre Holloman's jump shot with 13:16 left. But the Spartans missed nine consecutive shot attempts from the field and Minnesota went on a 10-0 run and led by a point after Pharrel Payne made 1 of 2 free throws with 7:56 left.
Michigan State (14-9, 6-6) lost for just the second time in its last seven games and saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Spartans host No. 10 Illinois on Saturday.
The Golden Gophers travel to Iowa on Sunday.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!