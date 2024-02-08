Nevada readies for GOP caucus after low-turnout, nonbinding primary

Nevada held Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, but the GOP primary was nonbinding and former President Donald Trump wasn’t going to be on the ballot. Instead, Trump will compete in the GOP caucuses on Thursday, when 26 GOP delegates will be up for grabs.

The GOP caucuses are limited to registered Republicans. The deadline to register was Jan. 9. No same-day registration is permitted. Caucus-goers must present a government-issued ID.

Republican voters are allowed to participate in both the Republican primary and caucuses.

The party-run caucuses will be held Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m. local time, which is 7-9:30 p.m. CT.

The GOP caucuses function like a party-run primary, only with very limited polling hours and no accommodation for absentee voting, except for a small handful of active-duty military voters.

Caucus-goers vote on paper ballots that are tabulated at each caucus site. Voters may cast ballots at any time between during caucus hours and may leave immediately after voting. The statewide caucus results determine how many national convention delegates each candidate has won.

Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada’s symbolic Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the “none of these candidates” option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former U.N. ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Trump.

And President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary against author Marianne Williamson and a handful of less-known challengers. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota was not on the ballot.

Trump will be back in Las Vegas on Thursday for a caucus result watch party — though he is already expected to win because he is the only viable candidate in the caucus.