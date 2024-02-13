Snow! Winter weather advisory includes southern Twin Cities

It’s been a minute since it snowed in the Twin Cities. In fact, it’s been almost a month.

The first measurable snow since one-tenth of an inch fell Jan. 29 is likely to fall across much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

A clipper system will track through Iowa. Tuesday’s forecast models have nudged the system a little farther northward. That means a better chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities area.

Winter weather advisories run from southwestern Minnesota into the southern Twin Cities counties Wednesday evening.

Winter weather advisory NOAA

Here’s the updated National Weather Service language:

Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Pierce- Including the cities of Shakopee, Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, and River Falls 143 PM CST Tue Feb 13 2024 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A narrow band of higher amounts is possible within this system, leading to greater impacts to travel where the band sets up. The exact position of this band is still uncertain.

Iowa clipper

This low-pressure system will sail through Iowa Wednesday night. Rain and thunder will occur in Iowa. But it will be mostly snow in Minnesota.

Snow will begin in southwestern Minnesota by around midday Wednesday. The first flakes should arrive in the Twin Cities by late afternoon with the steadiest snow through Wednesday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3 km model tracks the snow shield between noon Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday:

North American Mesoscale 3 km model between noon Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday NOAA, via Tropical Tidbits

Snow should end from west to east in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Overall model forecasts suggest the heaviest snow will still fall south of the Twin Cities. A zone of 3 to 5 inches looks likely across southern Minnesota, but the northward shift means much of the Twin Cities could see a coating north to 3 inches in many areas.

The best chance for 3 to 4 inches favors the southern Twin Cities, including Scott and Dakota counties.

Snowfall projection through Wednesday night NOAA

Get ready for the first snow in a long time!