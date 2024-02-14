Events, marches planned across Minnesota to remember missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones

Wednesday marks a day of action and remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous people. There are marches and events planned in Fargo-Moorhead, Mahnomen, Bemidji, Duluth and Minneapolis, where Minnesotans dressed in red will honor and draw awareness to lost loved ones.

The annual event comes as the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office works to make reward money and other resources available to help find missing loved ones.

“The root causes of this are really racism, colonialism and the sexual objectification of women,” said Juliet Rudie, who leads the MMIR office. “Our people have suffered for a long time from colonialism. It will take time for them to heal, and it really will be a community restorative justice process.”

From 2012 to 2020, as many as 54 Native women and girls were listed as missing in Minnesota each month, according to a Wilder analysis of federal crime data.

While not all of those cases were new, Indigenous women were disproportionately represented in the data. They made up 15 percent of female missing person cases while making up just 1 percent of the state’s female population. They also made up 8 percent of women and girls murdered in Minnesota between 2010 and 2018, according to Wilder.

In 2021, the state MMIR office opened, becoming the first such agency in the nation. Last year, it reached full staffing and began to implement its vision in earnest. That includes providing services for families and coordinating with law enforcement agencies.

Nevaeh Kingbird poses for a photo before her disappearance. Courtesy photo

In September, the office helped organize a search for Naveah Kingbird, who went missing on Oct. 22, 2021 and was last seen in Bemidji. It was reportedly the largest search of its kind in the state.

While it didn’t yield any new clues, it and other searches led the office to create toolkits to help law enforcement agencies and communities conduct searches. They include guidance, as well as supplies such as maps, two-way radios and surveyor flags.

This year, the office is working on assembling an advisory committee and policies to oversee a reward fund. Lawmakers established the Gaagige-M​ikwendaagoziwag fund last legislative session to encourage people to come forward with tips about missing and murdered Indigenous community members.

The office is also working on a dashboard so the public can track case data.