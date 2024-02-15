If you follow Sheletta Brundidge on social media, you may have seen video her in boxing shorts and gloves, talking about fighting for a seat at the table for herself and other Black business owners.

That will happen Friday at 11:15 a.m. when the Cottage Grove public relations maven kicks off a rally and day of lobbying at the state Capitol.

Brundidge was the architect of the first Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Capitol last year. She spoke to Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer about the work she is doing to amplify the voices of Black entrepreneurs in the state.

“There’s so many gatekeepers that keep Black entrepreneurs from being successful and thriving. So we’re always in survival mode. We’re always bootstrapping, and we’re always bartering,” she said. “The goal for tomorrow is for everybody to come together for people to be seen and heard.”

