Edwards, Towns to represent Wolves at All-Star game

The Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves are sending two of their stars to the All-Star game on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Anthony Edwards, 22, will be making his second All-Star appearance.

“We understand he’s confident,” said Rebekkah Brunson, a Timberwolves TV analyst and Minnesota Lynx assistant coach. “That’s never been an issue for Ant.”

Brunson says Edwards has improved over the season. “His playmaking has gotten better,” she said. “His ability to get his teammates involved has continued to get better. His ability to read situations on the floor has gotten better."

The number one overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards ranks 13th in the league in scoring, averaging 25 points per game.

Edwards is in elite company this season as one of only seven players in NBA history aged 22 or younger to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. He would join the late Kobe Bryant, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, Ja Morant and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to do so.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tries to steal the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns during a game earlier this year in Boston. Charles Krupa | AP

Karl Anthony-Towns, 28, will be playing in his fourth All-Star game, after appearing most recently in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. He has appeared in 50 games this season and is averaging 22 points and 51 percent on shooting, including a career-high 43 percent from three and 8.6 rebounds per game.

TNT will broadcast the game on Sunday evening. Tip-off is 7 p.m.