Metro Transit plans to increase officials on light rail routes

Starting Friday, light rail riders will see more Metro Transit officials along their routes.

New Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents will check fares, share information about routes and schedules and remind riders of train rules, like not smoking. They’re also getting training to connect people to social services if they need it.

It’s part of the agency’s ongoing effort to get more light rail riders to pay fares and follow the code of conduct.

“We’re really contributing to these layers of presence we’re establishing our system,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “I know we still have a lot of behavior that’s illegal or otherwise not following the rules we expect of people.”

The new agents are supporting Metro Transit’s work on its long-term safety plan. The agency has added new signage at stations and on trains recently to remind riders of rules on board.

In December, Metro Transit introduced a team of community service officers to help enforce fare payment. The officers are law enforcement students who work part-time on the trains checking fares and enforcing rules.

Kandaras said it’s too early to have sure data about whether that program has gotten more people to pay fares, but she’s heard good feedback from the officers.

“They say people are more accustomed now to having their fare inspected,” Kandaras said. “People are asking more questions about how to buy tickets. It’s reestablishing that expectation that if you're riding, you have to pay your fare.”

Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee worked on the state Legislature's transit bill last year. The new legislation opened the door for Metro Transit to implement some of these programs, including having non-police personnel on the trains enforcing fare violations.

“We’re not where we need to be yet in making sure that we are inviting and welcoming everybody onto the trains,” Tabke said. “But we hope that as this continues to go forward … that we get to those points.”

The new agents will be on the light rail for training starting on Friday. Eventually, 24 of them will be on duty every day between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.