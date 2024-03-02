Shots fired at Ramsey County sheriff's deputy during vehicle pursuit in St. Paul

St. Paul police say shots were fired at a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy during a vehicle pursuit on the city’s east side late Friday night.

In an update early Saturday, the police department said the deputy did not have apparent physical injuries but was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution. There were no arrests in the case at last report.

The incident started just before 11 p.m. Friday near the corner of Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street. Officers witnessed a Honda Accord “driving at a high rate of speed and not stopping for stop signs. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated away from them. The officers did not pursue but did make officers in the area aware that this vehicle failed to stop for them.”

A Ramsey County deputy on patrol in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted another traffic stop. Authorities said the vehicle fled again, with the deputy in pursuit.

While on the 900 block of Euclid Street, according to the police news release, “the deputy said that he was shot at by a passenger in the vehicle he was pursuing. The deputy believed something hit him when the shot was fired, and he stopped pursuing. The vehicle continued east on Euclid Avenue and out of sight.”

St. Paul police officers and fire medics responded to the scene. They found damage to the deputy’s vehicle and transported the deputy to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was found about a mile away, on the 1000 block of Pacific Street. At last report early Saturday, St. Paul police were “in the process of recovering the vehicle and searching for possible suspects.”