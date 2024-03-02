Two people from Minnesota die in Afton plane crash

Two people died in a small plane crash Saturday in Afton, just east of the Twin Cities.

The victims were an 85-year-old man from White Bear Lake and a 68-year-old man from Baytown Township.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls at about 9:45 a.m. from people near the 15000 block of Afton Hills Boulevard S. reporting what sounded like a small explosion.

The plane crashed near an attached garage of a house. No one on the ground was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Sunday to determine the cause of the crash.

The safety board identified the plane as a Globe GC1 Swift aircraft, a post World War II-era plane.