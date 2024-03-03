Waseca wildfire swells to more than 500 acres

A wildfire ignited north of Waseca around noon Sunday, swelling to more than 500 acres by late afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained, said Leanne Langeberg, a public information officer with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. She said the fire has burned mostly grassland.

Twelve fire departments were responding to the situation, with support from both the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Two aerial planes were dispatched to lay down fire retardant, Langeberg said. A helicopter is responding as well.

Plumes of dark smoke rise into the sky as a wildfire burns a few miles northeast of Waseca. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

According to a dispatcher at the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was still ongoing around 4 p.m. A few houses were evacuated, but no houses were impacted.

The fire started as a small brush fire, growing amid ideal fire conditions. Sunday’s warm weather, gusty winds and low humidity prompted the DNR to issue the first Red Flag Warning for the year, signaling ideal conditions for flames to easily spread quickly out of control.

Langeberg said usually the first Red Flag Warning is not issued until a few weeks into March, but the lack of snow cover this winter spurred an earlier warning.

“If we continue on the drier pattern, we’re likely to have a more active spring wildfire season this year,” said Langeberg. "What we’re seeing this time of year is a lot of the grasses that were left over from last year are now once again exposed and they've had the whole winter to dry out in here. And when you get a heat source that touches down on those grasses, a fire can ignite.”

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the wildfire could impact air quality Sunday afternoon along the Interstate 35 corridor from the Twin Cities to Waseca, before a cold front pushes the smoke to the southeast.