Minnesota Aurora coach leaving for new role with U.S. Soccer

The Minnesota Aurora announced Wednesday that their head coach — the only coach in team history — is leaving later this month.

Nicole Lukic is leaving the pre-professional women’s soccer team for a role with U.S. Soccer. She’ll serve as director of talent identification for the women’s youth national teams.

“Aurora is such a special place and I’m so grateful to have spent two incredible seasons with this club,” Lukic said in a news release announcing her departure. “I’ll continue to be an Aurora fan forever and wish the organization all the success as I step into my next chapter with U.S. Soccer.”

Lukic, who also served as the team’s sporting director, led the Aurora to undefeated regular seasons in each of the team’s first two years in the USL-W League. She was the league’s coach of the year in 2022.

Minnesota Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic (standing at center) gives instructions to the team at the end of a practice session in July at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2022

“Nicole will always have a legacy as Aurora’s first coach,” team President and COO Jessica Poole said in Wednesday’s announcement. “The mission of this club is to develop pathways for women to succeed in sport. What better example than our coach being called up to lead youth talent identification for U.S. Soccer? We’re thrilled for Nicole to take this incredible career step, and she’ll always be part of our Aurora family.”

Lukic’s last day with the Aurora will be March 21. The team has launched a search for her successor.

The team opens its 2024 season on May 23.