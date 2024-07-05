Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
MPR News Staff

Minnesota Aurora FC fall to Indy Eleven in semifinal game 1-2

A person kicks a soccer ball
The Minnesota Aurora ended their season Friday with a lost in the conference semifinals against Indy Eleven.
Courtesy of the Minnesota Aurora

The Minnesota Aurora FC are out of the 2024 USL W playoffs after a 1-2 loss to the Indy Eleven in Detroit this afternoon. 

The club’s one goal would come from midfielder Katie Duong, who scored on a free kick from 22 yards away. The team had a chance to tie the score late in the game on a penalty kick, but the shot was blocked by Indy’s goalkeeper.

With the loss, the Aurora wrap up their third season at 10-1-2.  The Indy Eleven will advance to the Central Conference finals Sunday. 