Minnesota Aurora FC fall to Indy Eleven in semifinal game 1-2

The Minnesota Aurora FC are out of the 2024 USL W playoffs after a 1-2 loss to the Indy Eleven in Detroit this afternoon.

The club’s one goal would come from midfielder Katie Duong, who scored on a free kick from 22 yards away. The team had a chance to tie the score late in the game on a penalty kick, but the shot was blocked by Indy’s goalkeeper.

With the loss, the Aurora wrap up their third season at 10-1-2. The Indy Eleven will advance to the Central Conference finals Sunday.