Election 2024

Rep. Dean Phillips drops bid for Democratic presidential nomination

Mark Zdechlik and Anna Haecherl
A man speaks to a crowd
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on January 22, 2024 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Phillips, a House Democrat for Minnesota, is challenging President Biden in the Democratic primary race. Residents prepare to head to the polls tomorrow for the New Hampshire Primary.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Share

After being dealt a blow in Super Tuesday voting in his home state, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced Wednesday he would end his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The long-shot challenger to President Joe Biden got about 8 percent of the vote in Minnesota, trailing behind “uncommitted” with nearly 19 percent of the vote and Biden claiming 70 percent.

Phillips began sounding alarms in July 2022 about Biden’s ability to hold the White House in a potential rematch with Republican Donald Trump. Phillips, 54, said it was time for “generational change” in his party and in Washington more broadly. He had urged other Democrats to take the plunge, but no viable candidates stepped forward. 

Phillips officially kicked off his campaign in October and bet big on New Hampshire, sinking considerable time and significant personal money into a bid. In January, he secured about 20 percent of the vote in that state’s unsanctioned Democratic primary, which Biden won through a write-in effort.

Phillips was elected to Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018. The three-term congressman has said he will not run for reelection to focus on his presidential run.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.

Political Coverage Powered by You

Your gift today creates a more connected Minnesota. MPR News is your trusted resource for election coverage, reporting and breaking news. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory