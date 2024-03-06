Rep. Dean Phillips drops bid for Democratic presidential nomination

After being dealt a blow in Super Tuesday voting in his home state, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced Wednesday he would end his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The long-shot challenger to President Joe Biden got about 8 percent of the vote in Minnesota, trailing behind “uncommitted” with nearly 19 percent of the vote and Biden claiming 70 percent.

Phillips began sounding alarms in July 2022 about Biden’s ability to hold the White House in a potential rematch with Republican Donald Trump. Phillips, 54, said it was time for “generational change” in his party and in Washington more broadly. He had urged other Democrats to take the plunge, but no viable candidates stepped forward.

Phillips officially kicked off his campaign in October and bet big on New Hampshire, sinking considerable time and significant personal money into a bid. In January, he secured about 20 percent of the vote in that state’s unsanctioned Democratic primary, which Biden won through a write-in effort.

Phillips was elected to Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018. The three-term congressman has said he will not run for reelection to focus on his presidential run.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.