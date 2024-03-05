It’s Super Tuesday: Polls are open for Minnesota’s presidential primary election

With contests in 17 states and territories — including Minnesota — the Super Tuesday primaries will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election.

Super Tuesday has the largest delegate haul of any day in the primary calendar, representing more than one-third of the total delegates available in each party’s nomination process and more than 70 percent of the delegates needed to mathematically clinch either party’s nomination.

Polls open in Minnesota

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says voters have all day to cast a ballot in the presidential primary — unlike the old caucus process that required them to block off the evening.

“To vote on Tuesday you go to your normal polling place,” Simon said. “It's no different than any other election.”

Political Coverage Powered by You Your gift today creates a more connected Minnesota. MPR News is your trusted resource for election coverage, reporting and breaking news. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Simon said information on finding a particular individual's voting location is available online with the state’s pollfinder tool.

"If you're not sure where that is, or if you believe it may have changed, you can go to our website,” Simon said. “And you can input your address and very quickly and easily find out where your polling place is."

Polls close at 8 p.m., but anyone still in line at that time will get a chance to cast a ballot.

Who is on Minnesota’s presidential primary ballot?

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump are favorited in their party primaries. But both still have competitors looking to deny them their nominations.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is still running against Trump despite losing all contests aside from a primary victory over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

On the Democratic side, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips remains in the race. Biden also faces a grassroots group of activists encouraging Democrats to choose "uncommitted" in protest of his ongoing support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

For Democrats, there are 11 options: Joe Biden, Eban Cambridge, Gabriel Cornejo, Frankie Lozado, Jason Palmer, Armando Perez-Serrato, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur, Marianne Williamso, Uncommitted and a write-in option.

For Republicans, the six choices are: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump and a write-in option.

“I voted” stickers lay ready to be handed out to voters at a polling place during Super Tuesday primary voting at United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Legal Marijuana Now Party is also holding a primary with six choices: Edward Forchion,, Krystal Gabel, Rudy Reyes, Dennis Schuller, Vermin Supreme and a write-in option.

Neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the title of “presumptive nominee” on Super Tuesday. The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.

How can I vote in Minnesota’s primary?

Any voter registered in Minnesota can vote in the primary. Pre-registration ended Feb. 13, but you can register at the polling place on the day of the primary. Voters must be 18 years on March 5 to vote in the presidential primary.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website has more information on same-day voter registration.

While Minnesota doesn’t have party registration, you must decide which party ballot to request and a polling place worker will provide that ballot.

On Tuesday, there will be traditional polling place locations open around the state. Most polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Towns with less than 500 residents are not required to open polls until 10 a.m., but most choose to open at 7 a.m.

To find your polling place, enter your home address in the Minnesota Secretary of State’s pollfinder tool.