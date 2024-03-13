A rural Benton County man charged with shooting at law enforcement officers last October has been found competent to stand trial.

Karl Holmberg, 64, is charged with 16 felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault of a police officer.

He’s accused of firing at officers as they attempted to serve a search warrant at his home in Glendorado Township, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud, on Oct. 12.

Five officers were shot; all survived. After several hours of negotiation, police took Holmberg into custody. Authorities reportedly recovered several guns from the home.

A Benton County judge ordered Holmberg to undergo a psychological exam. That determined he is mentally competent to stand trial.

Holmberg remains in the Benton County jail. His next court hearing is April 10.