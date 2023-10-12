Central Minnesota authorities on scene of 'critical incident' near Princeton

Authorities in central Minnesota were on the scene of a “critical incident” Thursday morning near Princeton.

In an update sent just after 9 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff's Office said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies at the scene in Glendorado Township, just west of Princeton.

The sheriff’s office said there's no danger to the general public, but it asked people to avoid the area near 190th Avenue and Glendorado Road Northeast.

Authorities have not shared further information on the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.