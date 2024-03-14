Arts and Culture

Basilica Block Party announces lineup

Acts include Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows

Max Sparber
The Goo Goo Dolls perform at St. George Theater
New York rockers the Goo Goo Doll, here pictured performing at St. George Theatre in New York City, will be the first national act to appear at the newly revived Basilica Block Party.
Brian Killian via Getty Images

Last month, the Basilica Block Party announced its return after a five-year hiatus. The announcement included the fact that the music event will have a new venue — Boom Island Park — but held back on announcing the performers for this event.

On Thursday, the concert series filled in the blanks, releasing the details of the two-day event. Headliners on the mainstage will include the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows, while a second stage will provide a venue for local acts.

A group of five men pose for photos
Local rockers Run Westy Run will appear on the local stage Aug. 2.
Darin Kamnetz for MPR

The scheduled acts are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 2

Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.

  • Goo Goo Dolls

  • The Fray

  • Dean Lewis

  • Red Clay Strays

  • Yam Haus

Local stage:

  • Run Westy Run

  • Black Widows

  • The Ocean Blue

  • Whiskey Rock and Roll Club

  • Parishes

  • Cindy Lawson

man posing with pink background and bubble words
Minnesota hip hop performer Nur-d will appear Aug. 3.
Marrie Weigel

Saturday, Aug. 3

Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.

  • Counting Crows

  • NeedToBreathe

  • Judah & The Lion

  • Phillip Phillips

  • Ingrid Andress

  • Guytano

Local stage:

  • St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars

  • Nur-D

  • Mary Jane Alm Band

  • She's Green

  • The Muatas

Tickets for The Basilica Block Party will go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $89 for a one-day pass and $159 for a two-day pass.

