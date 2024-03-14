Basilica Block Party announces lineup
Acts include Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows
Last month, the Basilica Block Party announced its return after a five-year hiatus. The announcement included the fact that the music event will have a new venue — Boom Island Park — but held back on announcing the performers for this event.
On Thursday, the concert series filled in the blanks, releasing the details of the two-day event. Headliners on the mainstage will include the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows, while a second stage will provide a venue for local acts.
The scheduled acts are as follows:
Friday, Aug. 2
Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
The Fray
Dean Lewis
Red Clay Strays
Yam Haus
Local stage:
Run Westy Run
Black Widows
The Ocean Blue
Whiskey Rock and Roll Club
Parishes
Cindy Lawson
Saturday, Aug. 3
Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.
Counting Crows
NeedToBreathe
Judah & The Lion
Phillip Phillips
Ingrid Andress
Guytano
Local stage:
St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars
Nur-D
Mary Jane Alm Band
She's Green
The Muatas
Tickets for The Basilica Block Party will go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $89 for a one-day pass and $159 for a two-day pass.