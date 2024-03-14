Basilica Block Party announces lineup

Last month, the Basilica Block Party announced its return after a five-year hiatus. The announcement included the fact that the music event will have a new venue — Boom Island Park — but held back on announcing the performers for this event.

On Thursday, the concert series filled in the blanks, releasing the details of the two-day event. Headliners on the mainstage will include the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows, while a second stage will provide a venue for local acts.

Local rockers Run Westy Run will appear on the local stage Aug. 2. Darin Kamnetz for MPR

The scheduled acts are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 2

Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls

The Fray

Dean Lewis

Red Clay Strays

Yam Haus

Local stage:

Run Westy Run

Black Widows

The Ocean Blue

Whiskey Rock and Roll Club

Parishes

Cindy Lawson

Minnesota hip hop performer Nur-d will appear Aug. 3. Marrie Weigel

Saturday, Aug. 3

Doors at Noon, music starts at 1 p.m.

Counting Crows

NeedToBreathe

Judah & The Lion

Phillip Phillips

Ingrid Andress

Guytano

Local stage:

St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars

Nur-D

Mary Jane Alm Band

She's Green

The Muatas

Tickets for The Basilica Block Party will go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $89 for a one-day pass and $159 for a two-day pass.