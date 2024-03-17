Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins is coming to Minneapolis next month to participate in a Twin Cities film festival that will put on a screening of the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film “Fargo.”

The film was shot in Minnesota and North Dakota, depicting the region’s bleak and beautiful winter. “Fargo” was directed by the Coen Brothers, who grew up in St. Louis Park, and earned Deakins’ a second Oscar nomination.

Deakins, whose career spans over 40 years, has been nominated for 16 Oscars and won two Academy Awards for “1917” and “Blade Runner 2049.” He is also well known for other movies, like “Shawshank Redemption.”

Deakins and his wife, James Deakins, host the Team Deakins podcast. The couple will be attending three events between April 23 and 24 during the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. The events include a screening and discussion of “Fargo,” a moderated conversation about Deakins’ career and a book signing of “Byways,” his photography book.

The book contains photos taken by Deakins after college of southwest England, documenting a “vanished postwar Britain.”

Tickets for the two-day event can be found on the film festival’s website.