The Minnesota Twins will mark their home opener on Tuesday, April 4 with a day of celebrations, before taking the field for the first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

The Twins will start the day with the traditional Breakfast on the Plaza, with free food available outside the stadium from 6 to 9 a.m. The stadium gates will open to fans at 1 p.m.

This year, the lineup also features memorials for Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, who were shot and killed while responding to a call in February.

An on-field ceremony before the game will honor the first responders. Officials from Burnsville, Dakota County and several other law enforcement departments will be in attendance.

The Twins are also taking the day to celebrate former announcer Dick Bremer, who will take the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Bremer retired last year, after forty years of broadcasting the games.

The game will start after a flyover from the Minnesota National Guard.