Bad Bunny cancels Minneapolis concert at Target Center

Just two days before a planned concert in Minneapolis, reggaeton musician Bad Bunny canceled his show. The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist was to perform at Target Center on Saturday.

Shortly after Target Center removed the event from its website, Ticketmaster, the official ticket distributor for the concert, announced the cancellation of the show.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the announcement read. “No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

Fans who purchased tickets to see Bad Bunny will have to change their plans.

“I’m pretty bummed out,” said Bella Gurciullo, who got four tickets to go with her boyfriend and his two sons. She said even though she could go to Miami, where her boyfriend’s family lives and where Bad Bunny will perform May 24-26, she would like to get a refund.

His last show in the Twin Cities was in 2018, and many Minnesota fans have waited years to see him perform again.

“I’m five months pregnant and traveling to another city might be a little tricky,” Gurciullo said. “It’s frustrating because his team canceled two days before the show.”

If tickets were transferred or bought from a verified resale, the refund will go to the person who originally purchased the tickets from the platform.

Gurciullo said she had to call Ticketmaster to make sure she didn’t buy a resale ticket.

“Thankfully I didn’t,” she said. “People should really read the fine print and pay for the protection on tickets.”

As of now, “The King of Latin Trap” has not commented on the concert cancellation and it is not yet known if the show will be rescheduled.

Ticket prices ranged from $100 to $1,100 for early entry packages.

Bad Bunny performed in Denver on Wednesday. His next show will take place in Kansas City on March 26 and then he’ll head to Chicago for three concerts at the United Center Arena.